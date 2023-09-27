Mira Sorvino is one of the contestants in the new season of Dancing With the Stars. She is partnered with Gleb Savchenko, and her participation in one of the most beloved shows has made fans want to learn more about her career.

Sorvino is mostly known for her performance in Woody Allen’s Mighty Aphrodite (1995), which earned her the Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress. She has also appeared in several TV shows, including the miniseries Human Trafficking, in which she had the leading role as NYPD Detective Kate Morozov.

Most recently, Sorvino starred in the controversial box office hit, “Sound of Freedom” (2023). However, here we recommend a 90s sci-fi thriller directed by Guillermo del Toro, in which she stars alongside Jeremy Northam and ‘The Walking Dead’ star Norman Reedus.

‘Mimic,’ a sci-fi horror thriller with Mira Sorvino to watch

‘Mimic,’ (1997) co-written by Del Toro and Matthew Robbins, is a sci-fi horror thriller centered around an evolutionary biologist Susan Tyler (Sorvino), who creates a species of bugs capable of mimicking other species in order to end a cockroach-spread plague. However, the bugs will soon find another prey: humans.

The movie was based on Donald A. Wollheim‘s short story of the same name. Northam portrays Susan’s husband, with the rest of the cast including Josh Brolin, Charles S. Dutton, Giancarlo Giannini and F. Murray Abraham.

While Del Toro didn’t approve of the final film cut, critics were quite generous in their reviews. Many still sense the director’s touch in the movie, and despite its somewhat generic nature, it continues to deliver thrills.