Paramount+: The natural disaster drama that ranks in the top 10 on the platform

Paramount+ has some of the most popular natural disaster sci-fi titles of 2021 and has been one of the most watched in recent times on the platform. This week it reached the top 10 worldwide.

The movie is almost two hours long and was directed by Lindsay Gossling. The filmmaker herself also wrote the screenplay, with the help of Travis Farncombe. The story stars a long list of stars, including Thora Birch.

It is not the first time that a title of this kind has triumphed on a streaming platform, as the same happened with Tom Holland’s thriller, which was titled The Impossible and was released in 2012.

13 Minutes is Paramount+’s most-watched natural disaster film

Although 13 Minutes was released in 2021, this week it was back on trend after being integrated into the Paramount+ (7-day free trial) catalog. The drama about natural disasters managed to occupy the number 10 spot in the worldwide top.

The story follows four families in a Heartland town who are tested in a single day when a tornado strikes, forcing them to cross paths and redefining the meaning of survival.

Trace Adkins, Yancey Arias, Thora Birch, Tokala Black Elk, Peter Facinelli, Anne Heche and William Peltz are some of the actors in the main cast. The film was nominated for a Directors Guild of Canada but failed to take home the award.