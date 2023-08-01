Paramount+: The sci-fi action movie that is Top 2 only a week after its premiere

One of the biggest movies of the year on Paramount+ has been ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ which practically hasn’t left the number 1 spot on the most-watched list on the platform. However, there’s a new release that’s already in the second spot and could challenge it.

It’s not surprising that this film is part of a big franchise. And, no, it’s not Mission Impossible, despite the fact that the Tom Cruise-led spy series has two entries on the top (Fallout and Rogue Nation.)

Actually, the film we’re talking about stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, and it came out in theaters this year. However, it didn’t gross what was expected. But on streaming, it could have a best run. Check out more.

Transformers: Rise of Beasts is the second most-watched film on Paramount+

‘Transformers: Rise of Beasts’ was released a week ago on Paramount+ and it’s already the second most streamed movie. This is the seventh installment of the franchise, serving as both a standalone sequel to Bumblebee (2018) and a prequel to Transformers (2007).

The movie is set in 1994. It follows ex-military electronics expert Noah Diaz and artifact researcher Elena Wallace as they help the Autobots and the Maximals protect an artifact known as the Transwarp Key from the villainous Terrorcons, led by Scourge, who intend to use it to bring their master, the planet-eating Unicron, to Earth.

Apart from Ramos and Fishback, the cast includes Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson, Liza Koshy, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Colman Domingo, Cristo Fernández, Tongayi Chirisa.