Paramount+: The sci-fi movie with Hailee Steinfeld that is the new number 1 in the US

Hailee Steinfeld stands out as one of the most talented actors of her generation. With an Oscar nomination under her belt, this 26-year-old performer is recognized for her roles in movies like “The Edge of Seventeen” and the “Pitch Perfect” trilogy.

She has also ventured into television, taking on the lead role in the AppleTV+ period drama “Dickinson,” where she portrays poet Emily Dickinson. Additionally, she is part of the MCU miniseries “Hawkeye,” playing Kate Bishop.

Most recently, Steinfeld lent her voice to Gwen Stacy in the acclaimed sequel “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.” Now, let’s see which among her many movies claims the number one spot on Paramount+ in the US this week.

‘Bumblebee,’ the number one movie on Paramount+

After “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” became number 1 last week, another entry in the franchise has secured the top position on Paramount+ in the US: “Bumblebee,” featuring Steinfeld. This, according to FlixPatrol, the website that collects viewership data.

Serving as both a spin-off and a prequel to the 2007 film, “Bumblebee,” directed by Travis Knight and penned by Christina Hodson, tells the story of how the titular autobot finds refuge on Earth in 1987, and the subsequent connection formed with Charlie (Steinfeld).

The ensemble cast includes John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Ortiz, Jason Drucker, and Pamela Adlon. Alongside them, Dylan O’Brien (voicing the title character), Angela Bassett, Justin Theroux, and Peter Cullen lend their voices to round out the ensemble.