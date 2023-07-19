Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) is one of the most successful actresses in the sci-fi genre and now it’s one of her classics that has once again made it into the Paramount+ top 10 (7-day free trial).

The film was directed by Dan Trachtenberg (Black Mirror), under a screenplay written by Josh Campbell (Behind Enemy Lines), Matt Stuecken (The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor) and Damien Chazelle (La La Land and Whiplash).

The story was so popular in 2016 that it managed to take home 16 awards and 48 nominations in total. John Goodman (Flight and The Flintstones) was nominated multiple times and won an Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films.

10 Cloverfield Lane is Paramount+’s most-watched sci-fi horror thriller

This is not the first time that a sci-fi thriller has dominated the most watched on the streaming platform, but it is the first time that 10 Cloverfield Lane has taken the top spot.

Despite having been released in 2016, it has once again become a trend and a hit among Paramount+ users. The service is offering a one-week free trial in the United States.

The story follows Michelle, a woman who, after being involved in a car accident, is confined to a shelter by a man who claims that the outside world has been affected by a chemical attack.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays the title character, while John Goodman, Douglas M. Griffin, Cindy Hogan, Bradley Cooper, Suzanne Cryer and John Gallagher Jr. join her in the plot.