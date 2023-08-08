Paramount+: The sci-fi thriller with Tom Cruise that is number 7 in the world

Tom Cruise has dabbled in various genres throughout his career, and one in which he has shone brightly is action thrillers, like Mission: Impossible or Jack Reacher. However, now it’s one of his science fiction titles that is trending again.

The film is a cinematic production by Steven Spielberg, who is renowned as one of the most acclaimed directors in the industry. The story wasn’t just popular; it has become a classic over time.

Not only was it nominated for Academy Awards, but it also managed to win a total of 16 awards and garnered nearly 50 nominations. The screenplay was written by Josh Friedman and David Koepp, based on the book by H.G. Wells.

War of the Worlds is the most-watched sci-fi movie on Paramount+

War of the Worlds, the popular science fiction thriller about alien invasion, has returned to trend on Paramount+ (7-day free trial) after several years since its release in 2005. The film was nominated for 3 Oscars in 2006.

The story follows an alien invasion that threatens the future of humanity. The catastrophic nightmare is depicted through the eyes of an American family struggling to survive.

Of course, Tom Cruise wasn’t alone; he shared the spotlight with a young Dakota Fanning. There were other actors who formed the cast, including Miranda Otto, Justin Chatwin, Tim Robbins, Camillia Sanes, and John Scurti.

Despite being chosen by platform users worldwide on several occasions, the same didn’t happen in the United States, not because it’s a bad movie, but because it’s not in the catalog. It can only be viewed or rented through Prime Video in this case.