Paramount+ recently added a horror and suspense thriller that has shaken its users worldwide. It managed to position itself within the top 10, occupying the 7th position, thanks to the amount of views it has had.

Carlota Pereda was in charge of directing the film and writing the script. The story was internationally recognized and managed to take home nine awards, along with 29 nominations in total.

Laura Galán stars in the thriller, which won Best New Actress at this year’s Goya Awards. Richard Holmes, Irene Ferreiro and Carmen Machi accompany the star. Here, check out which title is trending on the platform…

Piggy is Paramount+’s most watched horror thriller

Piggy made its debut on the big screen in 2022, but this year it was Paramount+ (7-day free trial) that has welcomed the thriller in some countries, such as Argentina and Colombia. It is currently ranked #7 worldwide.

Although it has established itself as a favorite in the platform, this is not the same case in the United States. This is due to the fact that the movie is not available in Paramount’s catalog, as it is on Hulu and AMC+.

The story follows an overweight teenage girl who is harassed by a group of cool girls by the pool while on vacation in her hometown. The long walk home will change the rest of her life.