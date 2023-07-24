Paramount+: The thriller spy series with Zoe Saldana that is number 1 with only one day on the platform

When it comes to the battle of the streamer platforms, the truth is that Paramount+ isn’t as popular as its competitors such as Netflix, Prime Video or Max. However, the studio is behind some of the biggest series and that thanks to their relationship with Taylor Sheridan.

Taylor Sheridan is known for creating some of the best prestige TV shows of the most-recent years such as Yellowstone, which starred Kevin Costner, and its spin-off 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Hellen Mirren, all available on the platform.

Apart from the Yellowstone universe, he is also behind the newest series starring Sylvester Stallone, Tulsa King, which was also a success on the platform. And now he has written, produced, created and serves as showrunner in this thriller starring Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman.

Special OPS: Lioness, the number 1 series on Paramount+

The series follows a female Marine, who is tasked with befriending the daughter of a suspected terrorist who is being surveilled by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency. It certainly has all the ingredients for a compelling watch, such as mystery, action and suspense.

In only one day, the series is now the most-watched TV show on the platform, surpassing, precisely, Tulsa King. The first two episodes are already available to watch, and the following six will be released weekly every Sunday. The series has a spectacular cast, listed below.

Who is in the cast of Special OPS: Lioness?

Zoe Saldaña as Joe

Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos

Dave Annable as Neil

Jill Wagner as Bobby

LaMonica Garrett as Tucker

James Jordan as Two Cups

Austin Hébert as Randy

Jonah Wharton as Tex

Stephanie Nur as Aaliyah Amrohi

Hannah Love Lanier as Kate

Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade

Morgan Freeman as Edwin Mullins