Paramount+ has a new top-viewed movie worldwide, and despite not being a recent release, it has been one of the most popular within its genre this year. Due to its success, the arrival of the seventh installment has been confirmed.

Melissa Barrera is one of the many rising stars in the cast, and thanks to her talent and the popularity of the film, she has managed to be part of other major productions, such as Carmen alongside Paul Mescal.

The streaming giant, which offers a one-week free trial in the United States, not only has the acclaimed title but also has the entire iconic horror franchise available to watch.

Scream VI is the most-watched movie on Paramount+ worldwide

Scream VI is the latest trend on Paramount+ (7-day free trial) that has managed to captivate users once again. Despite having been released in March of this year, it is currently the most-watched film on the platform worldwide.

This time, the story follows the four survivors of the last Woodsboro massacre as they leave their hometown behind to start a new chapter in New York. Ghostface wastes no time in following them, ready to seek revenge once again.

Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Roger Jackson, Courteney Cox, Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champion, Josh Segarra, Liana Liberato and Devyn Nekoda are some of the stars who have appeared in the sixth installment of the franchise.