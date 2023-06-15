Paramount+: This horror movie surpassed 'Top Gun: Maverick' as the most watched on the platform

Top Gun: Maverick was the film that held the top spot on Paramount+‘s most watched titles for weeks. No other production or premiere was able to snatch the top spot, so far. A paranormal horror story leads the top 10.

The film starring Tom Cruise has been knocked down in the world ranking and it is a horror story that has supplanted it. It was directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, who also wrote the screenplay.

Several big stars make up the cast and many of them have been in the paranormal genre for a long time. Maika Monroe and Jake Lacy are responsible for leading the plot, under the roles of Ruth and Harry.

Significant Other is Paramount+’s most-watched film worldwide

Significant Other premiered during 2022 and came to Paramount+ to stay. The film is full of drama, horror and paranormal events. The film, which lasts 1 hour and 24 minutes, became the platform’s most watched film worldwide.

The story follows a young couple who take a remote backpacking trip through the Pacific Northwest and encounter sinister events that lead them to realize that this place is not what it seems.

Its protagonists, Maika Monroe and Jake Lacy, are known for having participated in major productions. In the case of the actress, we have seen her in It Follows, The 5th Wave with Chloë Grace Moretz and Independence Day: Resurgence with Liam Hemsworth.

While the 38-year-old actor was seen in The Office, Carol and A Friend of the Family. He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for his work in the series The White Lotus, where he shares the screen with Jennifer Coolidge and Theo James.