One Direction was not only the world’s most popular boy band, but when the members decided to go their separate ways, it indeed left many fans in shock. However, all of them have gone on to have successful careers individually.

Louis Tomlinson is one of them. The British singer has shown that he’s better than ever and has collaborated with one of the streaming giants to create his own documentary, which was released this year.

Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States, is the platform that has given a home to the film, which has now become the most-watched worldwide.

All of Those Voices is the most-watched movie on Paramount+ worldwide

Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices is not only the most-watched documentary on Paramount+ (7-day free trial) worldwide, but it has also managed to top the list of the most-watched movies in several countries.

The story provides the audience with an intimate and unfiltered look into the life and career of the former One Direction member. It includes unseen home footage and behind-the-scenes access to Louis’ 2022 world tour.

Charlie Lightening directed the project, and many prominent figures have been credited in the cast. Tomlinson is the protagonist, but stars like Steve Aoki, James Corden and Harry Styles make cameo appearances.