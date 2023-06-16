Paramount+: This saga occupies two places in the top 10 of the most-watched on the platform

It’s nothing new for popular stories to take the top spots in Paramount+‘s most watched top 10. Until just a few weeks ago, it was Top Gun: Maverick that prevailed in that spot, until Significant Other took the title.

Now, it is one of the most iconic franchises that has managed to take not one but two places in the ranking. Jon Abrahams, Marlon Wayans, Carmen Electra and Regina Hall are some of the stars accompanying Anna Faris in the films.

Keenen Ivory Wayans was responsible for directing the first installment, while the Wayans brothers and Buddy Johnson wrote the screenplay. The story received several accolades, including several MTV Movie + TV Awards.

This comedy franchise is Paramount+’s most-watched franchise worldwide

Scary Movie is Paramount+‘s most watched comedy franchise. The saga managed to occupy two positions within the top 10 of the most played movies on the platform. Both the first and third installments rank 5 and 6 in the ranking.

The story of Scary Movie 1 follows a group of goofy teenagers who are stalked by a bumbling serial killer, just a year after disposing of the body of a man they accidentally killed.

While the plot of Scary Movie 3 follows Cindy, who must investigate mysterious crop circles and videotapes, and help the president stop an alien invasion.