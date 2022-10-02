The SS23 Paris Fashion Week had its viral moment: a spray-painted dress made on Bella Hadid live on the runway. Here, check out the technology behind the video.

It had been a while since the Paris Fashion Week, or any Fashion Week, had a viral, shocking moment. However, the Coperni Spring 2023 show delivered one of the most iconic runways with the made of a “painted dress” live over Bella Hadid’s body.

The moment has been all over social media since then. And fans can’t get enough. Hadid, 25, appeared at the runway in her underway, covering her breast with one arm. Then, two men started to spray “paint” on her until they made the shape of a dress, which materialized within a minute.

Fashion fans have compared the moment to another unforgettable show from Alexander McQueen in the 90’s, when model Shalom Harlow and her white multiñayered dress was covered with paint by two spray-painting robots. But, what was the technology behind the “painted dress” of Bella Hadid? Check it out.

Bella Hadid’s spray-painted dress: How does it work?

According to the press release of Coperni, the dress was made with Fabrican, a material that comes from a can that solidifies into wearable fabric. According to the product’s web, the “technology has been developed for industrial applications, as well as for personal and healthcare, decorative and fashion/apparel products.”

Also, the “fabric is formed by the cross linking of fibers, which adhere to create an instant non-woven fabric that can be easily sprayed onto any surface.” Despite the impressive show, this technology can also have positive impacts in the environment.

However, Coperni’s show wasn’t the only show that has impacted. For example, JW Anderson created “pixelated clothes” for the Spring/Summer 2023 show of LOEWE. Certainly, fashion is looking at the future.