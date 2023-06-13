Park Soo Ryun was known for her work in one of the most popular K-dramas of recent times: Snowdrop. The South Korean entertainment world suffered another tragic loss and the actress’ family confirmed her death.

Her mother posted some heartfelt words on her social networks, where she assured that her daughter would be remembered as a great person, who had “a noble heart and love for others”.

Several media outlets in the Asian country reported that the funeral was held at the Suwon Hospital of Gyeonggi Medical Center, while his burial was scheduled for Tuesday, June 13.

What was Park Soo Ryun’s cause of death?

The 29-year-old actress died of severe head trauma. Despite the best efforts of the specialists, the star did not get better and died during the afternoon of Sunday, June 11.

Several reports confirmed that the event was due to a fall she had on a staircase near her home. The blow was lethal, so he ended up brain dead. His family revealed the sad news.

It was also reported that those close to her made the decision to donate her organs as a kind of tribute to her. Her mother was in charge of publishing when his funeral would be held and the steps to follow.

“Only her heart is still beating and there must be someone who desperately needs it. Like her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted in the knowledge that it will be donated to someone and it is beating”, she wrote.