Paul McCartney is one of the world's most acclaimed living legends. Now 80 years old, the musician continues to amaze audiences with his tours and recital appearances. With a path marked by music, the rock icon is more relevant than ever.

Paul McCartney and his 80 years of youth: The best of his post-Beatles career

Paul McCartney is living proof that rock never gets old. Over the years, the musician has been able to adapt to different musical trends without leaving his style behind. As when he composed the melody for FourFiveSeconds, together with Rihanna and rapper Kanye West.

The legendary English guitarist is willing to continue on stage and a few days ago he played with Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi in New Jersey. McCartney has been performing solo for more than 50 years and only had to take an enforced break during the pandemic. Next week he will take part in the traditional Glastonbury Festival.

His solo career began after the breakup of the legendary band The Beatles. In 1970 he released his first album called McCartney, and the following year he formed his own band Wings with his wife Linda and guitarist Denny Laine. And since then he has not stopped composing hit after hit, not for a second.

Paul McCartney continues the legacy: the best of his solo music

While the world stood still, Paul kept walking and during the pandemic he brought to life his eighteenth studio album, called McCartney III. It contains collaborations with all styles -Jeff Beck, Radiohead, Massive Attack, Queens Of The Stone Age-, which demonstrates the great adaptation of the musician in the industry.

But what are his best songs without the beatles behind him?

1. Silly Love Songs

This song took Wings to the top of the Billboard charts, as McCartney professed a predilection for cheesy love songs. It was arguably a cheap shot at the critics who judged him on his romantic melodies.

2. Riding to Vanity Fayre

According to Independet, the musician explained that although the song had no specific individual goal, it was about getting back at the people who rejected his friendship over the years.

3. Band on the Run

The title alludes to the difficult birth and early labor pains of Wings and the famous phrase "If We ever get out of here" comes from a comment by George Harrison during an interminable Apple business meeting.

4. Maybe I'm Amazed

It's a fitting tribute to Linda and her role in finding Paul after the breakup of The Beatles. It is arguably one of the best-crafted love songs of all time.

5. Junk

McCartney described "Junk" as a potpourri of pretty words that he had to make sense of. Although the lyrics have been overrated, the song was made possible by a list of forgotten items in a junk store and his great imagination.