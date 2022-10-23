Paul Mescal, who starred in the Hulu series Normal People, has been working non-stop since his emergence in Pandemic. Here, check out everything you need to know about the established independent film actor.

Paul Mescal is one of the stars who has been in the spotlight constantly over the past few months. After his rise to fame after starring in Normal People with Daisy Edgar-Jones, the actor has made a name for himself in the industry and has begun to choose carefully which productions he wants to work on next.

He chose three independent films that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival: God's Creatures, Carmen and Aftersun. During an interview with Variety he said, "I'm very proud of these films and the choices I've made. There is something tremendously satisfying about choosing to do things for the right reasons".

It seems that his intention is to consolidate a career in independent films and not fall into the classic Hollywood productions. He confirmed that his biggest influences are Joaquin Phoenix, Adam Driver and Michelle Williams, as they have carved their repertoires the way they wanted to and without the pressure of success.

Paul Mescal's age and height

Paul was born on February 2, 1996, so he is currently 26 years old and measures 5'11. Like his character in Normal People (Connell Waldron) he grew up in Maynooth, a town west of Dublin in County Kildare, Ireland. There he lived with his parents (Paul, a high school teacher and Dearbhla, a policewoman) until he moved to Los Angeles, although he never sits still and is always traveling from California to London.

His dream was never to become an actor since he was a child, but he longed to be a professional soccer player. He played for several clubs and was described by his teammates as a great player, especially for his agility. Everything changed when he suffered a jaw injury during a match and had to give up sports.

Paul Mescal's love life

The 26-year-old actor is in a relationship with Phoebe Bridgers, an American singer, songwriter and producer. Rumors that they were dating started in 2020 and a year later they went public, just before attending the red carpet of the LACMA 2021 Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci.

During an interview with NME, Phoebe talked about the actor and called him "the cute guy on the show" and said "I felt a little pitter-patter in my heart when I saw him". That was the beginning of this great couple that has been consolidated for a long time now.

Rumors swirled in April this year that the couple were secretly engaged, after a source told The Sun that the singer was introducing the actor as her fiancé over the weekend at Coachella. "Phoebe is said to have called Paul her fiancé as they mingled with other guests in California", the source claimed.

Paul Mescal's net worth

The actor's net worth is $1 million, according to The Things. He made most of his fortune from his work in film and theater. According to various reports, he earns around $1,000 and $2,000 per week for his stage appearances. While on television he earns between $35,000 and $50,000 per episode. In addition, he is said to have always been a well-paid actor in terms of his work in different movies over the years.

Paul Mescal's movies and TV shows

His acting career began in 2013 after participating in multiple plays, but fame would not come until 2020, when he played Connell Waldron in Normal People, the adaptation of the novel of the same name by Sally Rooney. On the other hand, he also participated in plays such as Happyish, Bump, The Deceived, Drifting, The Lost Daughter, Aftersun, God's Creatures and Carmen.

Normal People follows the relationship between Marianne Sheridan, who is played by Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Connell Waldron as they navigate adulthood from their final days in high school through their undergraduate years at Trinity College. Mescal had many things in common with his character, as they both attended the same college and he graduated in 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts in Acting from Lir Academy.