Actor Paul Reubens, best known for playing Pee-wee Herman, passed away at age 70 on Sunday night, his estate confirmed on Instagram on Monday. He was also a comedian, writer, and producer.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” wrote Reubens’ estate in the caption.

Reubens started his career in the 1970s, as an improvisational comedian and stage actor. It was in 1980 when he launched “The Pee-wee Herman Show,” which landed him an HBO special and two feature films directed by Tim Burton and Randal Kleiser, respectively.

What was the cause of death of Paul Reubens?

In the statement released on Instagram, it was announced that he had been battling with cancer privately for six years. “Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit,” it reads.

It continued, “A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.” There was also a personal statement published:

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” wrote Reubens. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”