The finale of the first season of DC Peacemaker, starring John Cena, will air this week. Here, check out when and how to watch episode 8 of the spin-off from The Suicide Squad.

Peacemaker finale: When does episode 8 come out and how to watch it?

After the success of The Suicide Squad directed by James Gunn, fans of the DC Extended Universe received the happy news that John Cena’s Peacemaker was getting a spin-off. So far, the series has enchanted viewers and critics alike. However, the finale is almost here.

During episode 7, fans were immersed on an emotional ride alongside the characters and set the motions for a big finale, which seemingly will be packed with action and suspense to close Season 1 on a high note.

DCEU Peacemaker Episode 8 is called “It’s Cow or Never,” making it clear of all the implications for the team. They need to defeat the Cow or the Butterflies will conquer the planet. If you don’t want to miss the action, here check out when and how to watch it.

Peacemaker Episode 8: Release date and how to watch it

The episodes of Peacemaker drop on HBO Max every Thursday. This one will come out on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT. Watching the footage, the team will have a hard time finishing the mission.

In the promo, Peacemaker, Harcourt, and Vigilante (Freddy Stroma) storm the Cow’s refuge. But Harcourt insists Adebayo remain behind — just in case the group doesn’t make it back. As fans of the show know, no one is safe.

So far, the show (spoilers, if you haven’t watched it) has killed Clemson Murn and Auggie Smith. Many questions will have an answer but perhaps what many fans want to know is if the show will have a second season.