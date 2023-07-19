Peacock: The British thriller series that you can watch on the platform

Thriller series are one of the most captivating genres with many successful shows. Thanks to elements of suspense, unexpected twists, mystery and drama, this kind of series is perfect to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

In recent years, thrillers such as Prime Video’s Jack Ryan, Netflix’s The Night Agent and The Diplomat, or AppleTV+’s The Last Thing He Told Me have become some of the most-watched shows.

However, on Peacock there is one action thriller that might be a hidden jewel on the platform. Originally from the BBC, this British series starring Holliday Granger and Callum Turner might be your next watch.

The Capture, the thriller series available on Peacock

The Capture follows a young soldier’s murder conviction as it is overturned with the help of video evidence. However, his newfound freedom is short-lived when live CCTV footage places him at the scene of another crime. As Detective Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger) delves deeper into the case, she uncovers a vast conspiracy lurking beneath the surface.

This series offers intelligence, efficiency, and ample drama. However, one of the most interesting aspects of the show is that the enemy is the new technology that we don’t yet control such as deepfakes or desinformation.

In a world where AI is starting to be more prominent than ever, the series serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by manipulated technology. So, you can check the two seasons of the show on Peacock.