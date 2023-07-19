Peacock: The comedy series with 'Barbie' star America Ferrera you can watch on the platform

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is almost here and the first reviews are in. The movie has been described as a success, with many critics praising the direction, script, and performances from the cast, especially Margot Robbie’s, Ryan Gosling’s and America Ferrera’s.

It’s true that the most of the attention prior the release of the film has been for Barbie and Ken, but it turns out that Ferrera’s human has been described as “the heart” of the film. And, frankly, she has always been one of the most charismatic performers.

Ferrera’s career is full of emotional comedies such as ‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Ugly Betty, Real Women Have Curves (which is a perfect choice before Barbie) and many more. However, there’s a maybe underrated series in which she stars that could be a perfect light-watch.

Superstore, the comedy series with America Ferrera to stream on Peacock

America Ferrera starred and executive produced ‘Superstore,’ a comedy series that follows a group of employees working at Cloud 9, a fictional big-box chain store in St. Louis, Missouri. She stars opposite Ben Feldman, who also executive produced.

The ensemble cast includes Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, Mark McKinney, and Kaliko Kauahi. It has six seasons, and while the first one received mixed reviews, the following four were lauded by critics.

You can stream all seasons of ‘Superstore’ on Peacock, as well as Hulu. It’s also available to watch live on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial, Youtube TV and Hulu Live TV.