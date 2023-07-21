Peacock: The horror movie with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Jessica Chastain that you can watch on the platform

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones and Gods of Egypt) and Jessica Chastain (The Help and Zero Dark Thirty) star in one of the most popular horror films of recent years, which is produced by Guillermo del Toro.

Both the cast and crew are star-studded. Andy Muschietti (It and The Flash) is in charge of directing the project, under a script he co-directed with his sister Barbara Muschietti (Bird Box) and Neil Cross (Luther).

Peacock is the platform that has given home to the disturbing production, after it has spent a long season in theaters. Here, check out which trending title has got users obsessed again…

Mama, the horror movie that trended again on Peacock

Mama was released in 2013 and not only was it one of the most popular movies in cinema at the time, but it became a cult title. The project, led by two great masters of horror, Guillermo del Toro and Andy Muschietti, was a worldwide success.

The story follows a young couple who, after taking in their two nieces, suspect that a supernatural spirit named Mama has taken over their family. It took home 11 awards and 19 nominations in total, establishing itself as one of the best in its genre.

Jessica Chastain, Isabelle Nelisse, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Javier Botet, Megan Charpentier, Morgan McGarry, Daniel Kash, Jane Moffat, Julia Chantrey, David Fox, Matthew Edison and Melina Matthews are among the stars in the cast.