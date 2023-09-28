Peacock: The horror thriller with Amanda Seyfried and Kevin Bacon you can watch right now

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout, The Crowded Room) and Kevin Bacon, who recently starred in the slasher film They/Them, star in this psychological horror thriller that you can watch on Peacock in the US.

Behind this thriller is director and screenwriter David Koepp. As a writer, he has garnered success with films such as Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Mission: Impossible, and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man.

Meanwhile, as a director, he has been behind titles such as Stir of Echoes, Secret Window, Ghost Town, Premium Rush, Mortdecai, and You Should Have Left, which is the movie we’re suggesting today.

‘You Should Have Left,’ the horror thriller you can watch on Peacock.

‘You Should Have Left,’ also written by David Koepp, follows a former banker, Theo Conroy (Bacon), and his much younger wife, Susannah (Seyfried), who, to resolve their differences, go to Wales for a vacation. However, there, they realize that the house they rented has a dark past.

The movie is based on the 2017 book of the same name by Daniel Kehlmann. Avery Essex, Colin Blumenau, and Lowri Ann Richards also appear in supporting roles. On the other hand, Jason Blum produced the film through his Blumhouse Productions banner.

‘You Should Have Left’ premiered in 2020, and while it was supposed to be released in theaters, due to the pandemic, it went straight to VOD. It received mixed reviews from critics, who praised some of the scary sequences but felt it wasn’t cohesive enough.