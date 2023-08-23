Peacock not only has an extensive catalog of paranormal titles, gripping action movies and thrilling thrillers, but it also contains big romantic hits that have left a mark on multiple generations over the years.

[Watch the romantic movie online in the US on Peacock]

Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars and The New Mutants) was the one responsible for directing the movie, while also contributing to the screenplay alongside Rick Bitzelberger (All She Wants for Christmas).

Two young Lily Collins (Emily in Paris and Love Rosie) and Logan Lerman (The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Fury), teamed up in 2012 to create one of the most well-known romance movies for fans of the genre.

Stuck in Love, the Logan Lerman and Lily Collins classic movie

Stuck in Love made its big-screen debut in 2012 and quickly managed to become a love classic, especially due to its talented cast. It currently is part of Peacock‘s catalog and is trending in the United States this week.

The story follows a renowned writer, his ex-wife, and their three teenage children as they navigate the complexities of love in its various forms throughout a tumultuous year.

The cast wasn’t just composed of the two stars, but they were also joined by prominent figures from the industry. Some of the most recognized ones include Greg Kinnear, Jennifer Connelly, Nat Wolff, Kristen Bell and Liana Liberato.