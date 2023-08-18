Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, Bingbing Fan, Edgar Ramírez, Sebastian Stan and Diane Kruger are some of the stars who teamed up to create one of the most popular spy movies of last year: The 355.

The story follows a group of women who form one of the world’s most prestigious spy units, and the agents must face a formidable threat. They will have to work together or die alone.

The studio responsible for the Jason Bourne franchise produced the film, which was directed by Simon Kinberg. The filmmaker also collaborated on the screenplay, along with Theresa Rebeck.

How to watch The 355 online

The 355 debuted on the big screen last year and quickly became one of the most popular spy thrillers, which was expected given the impressive cast it boasts. Currently, it is only available to watch on Peacock.

The platform doesn’t offer a 7-day free trial, but it remains one of the most significant streaming giants, especially due to the vast number of hits in its catalog. If you want to watch the film, you can find it in the action section.