Yes, Amber Heard and Nicolas Cage worked together! The stars joined forces in 2011 when their names were echoing throughout Hollywood to carry out one of the most popular action crime thrillers.

The movie was directed by Patrick Lussier, who is known for works like My Bloody Valentine, Terminator Genisys and Dracula 2000. The filmmaker also took on the role of a screenwriter, along with Todd Farmer.

The cast was filled with prominent industry stars and among the most notable were William Fichtner as The Accountant, Billy Burke as Jonah King, David Morse as Webster and Charlotte Ross as Candy.

Drive Angry, the action-crime thriller that’s trending on Peacock

Drive Angry made its big-screen debut in 2011 and has since become a classic in its genre. It is currently part of the Peacock catalog, one of the most comprehensive and popular streaming platforms among users.

The story follows the ruthless criminal Milton, who is sent to Hell for his crimes and escapes his confinement after cult members murder his daughter and kidnap his baby grandson. In an attempt to rescue his grandchild, he teams up with a waitress who gives him her boyfriend’s red car.