Peacock: The new star-studded Wes Anderson film that is trending in the US

This week on Peacock, according to Just Watch, one of the trending movies is this Wes Anderson’s film, which has a star-studded cast commanded by Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson. Here’s everything you need to know.

The movie premiered back in June, and was one of his most celebrated works to date.It received positive reviews from critics, and it grossed over $50 million in the box office worldwide.

Apart from Hanks and Johansson, the film also stars Willem Dafoe, Maya Hawke, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Jason Schwartzman, Steve Carell, Edward Norton, Jeffrey Wright, Rita Wilson, Hope Davis and more.

‘Asteroid City,’ one of the trending movies of streaming this week

‘Asteroid City’ is one of the trending movies on Peacock, according to Just Watch. The film follows a group of teens attending the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention in an 1955 American desert town as world-changing events disrupt the event.

While not part of the cast, Margot Robbie also has a minor cameo in the film. According to Rotten Tomatoes, 75% of 338 critics’ reviews are positive, with an average rating of 7/10. Most of the praise was for Anderson’s direction and the cast’s performances, particularly Johansson.