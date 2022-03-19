Peacock is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. If you are looking for reality shows to relax and gossip, Peacock is full of them to stream.

Peacock is an American over the top video streaming service owned and operated by the Television and Streaming division of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast. It includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Peacock has their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.

This streaming platform is full of reality shows you can watch anytime you like. Here, we list some of the franchises you can stream for premium w/ads $4.99 or premium (no ads) for $9.99.

Below Deck franchise:

Below Deck Down Under

"Below Deck" heads Down Under to the beautiful Whitsunday Islands in Australia. Navigating through an archipelago just off the Queensland coast, next to the Great Barrier Reef, the series showcases the natural beauty of the vast undersea world and the reality of working on a superyacht. Stream the first 3 episodes now with new episodes Thursdays.

You can also stay afloat with these seasons of the Below Deck franchise: Below Deck (2013), Below Deck Mediterranean (2016) and Below Deck Sailing Yacht (2020).

Binge Reality Royalty

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

The Kardashian-Jenner clan give an insight into their personal lives and reveal various secrets pertaining to their families and relationships. Stream all of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Peacock, including the final season.

Want to escape your reality?

Temptation island (2001)

Dutch TV-program Blind Vertrouwen created by Endemol and has been adapted in various countries. In this american reality dating show, several couples agree to live with a group of singles of the opposite sex, in order to test the strength of their relationships. It is based on thecreated byand has been adapted in various countries. New episodes weekly.

Summer House (2017)

The reality show follows a group of nine friends who share a summer house in Montauk:

“ A breezy beach town on the easternmost point of Long Island, has become the summer playground for young professionals who want to escape the hustle and bustle of city life". New episodes weekly.

Housewives only on Peacock

The Real Housewives of Miami (2011)

A peacock original, it focuses on the personal and professional lives of several women living in Miami, Florida.The first three seasons originally aired between February 22, 2011, and November 14, 2013, on Bravo. A fourth season began streaming on December 16, 2021 on Peacock.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (2021)

A peacock original, It follows several women from “The Real Housewives” franchise as they vacation together.