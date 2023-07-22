Peacock: This movie about Oppenheimer is trending in the US and one of the most watched

Peacock has a large catalog of documentaries and history films, so it’s no surprise that many major productions choose the streaming platform as a home for their titles. Now it’s a story about J. Robert Oppenheimer that’s trending.

The film was directed by Christopher Cassel and was released this year, prior to the big screen arrival of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which stars Cillian Muprhy and Florence Pugh.

This new production is almost an hour and a half long. Several famous journalists, authors, physicists and scientists make up the cast of the documentary. Among them are Kai Bird, Ellen Bradbury and Alan B. Carr.

To End All War: Oppenheimer & the Atomic Bomb, Peacock’s hit documentary

To End All War: Oppenheimer & the Atomic Bomb is the new documentary that arrived on Peacock and continues to add views as the weeks go by. The title became one of the platform’s favorites, thanks to users.

The story portrays how one man’s intelligence, arrogance and relentless determination forever transformed the nature of warfare. Various archival footage shows J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in science.