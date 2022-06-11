After six seasons came the end of one of the most acclaimed series of the Netflix platform, Peaky Blinders. The great cast knew how to captivate the audience since the first season and thanks to that the creators have released a special news for fans. Here, check out what are the upcoming projects.

In 2013, the British BBC premiered Peaky Blinders, a series whose broadcasting rights were acquired by Netflix due to the good reception it received from the public. The best of the production is its luxurious cast, made up of actors such as Cillian Murphy, Sam Neill, Paul Anderson, Helen McCrory, Joe Cole, Annabelle Wallis, Tom Hardy, Adrien Brody and Anya Taylor-Joy, among many others.

The plot is set in the 1920s and tells the story of the Shelbys, an Irish family of gangsters who run a horse betting shop in the city of Birmingham. The acclaimed series premiered its sixth and final season on June 10. The platform has decided it was time to put an end to the story of the Shelby family on the small screen.

After 9 years working on this great project, its creator Steven Knight, has decided to end the story in another way, with a movie. "I was very happy with the quality of the writing, particularly with that last finale. It was just excellently directed and conceived and performed by everybody", confirmed lead actor Cillian Murphy.

After the death of actress Helen McCrory, who played Polly Gray, one of the most beloved characters, it was a challenge to continue the plot of the story. Her character contained a history full of drama and conflict. She was the mother of Michael and Anna Gray, aunt of Arthur, Thomas, John, Ada and Finn Shelby, as well as being the matriarch of the Shelby Family.

What the film will be about and when it will arrive

Specific details of the film's plot are being kept under wraps for the time being, but its creator, has recently revealed that he plans to focus on an untold story from World War II. Of course, we will see the triumphant return of the great Thomas Shelby as the leader of the street gang The Peaky Blinders.

The initial plan was to end the 'Peaky Blinders' story there, but Knight has long since stated that it will go beyond what is likely to be the most important event of the 20th century. According to Hello! magazine and Deadline, lead star Cillian Murphy confessed that he knows nothing about the movie at the moment, revealing that he hasn't even received a script yet.

"I'd be as excited as anybody to read a script. But I think it's good for everyone to have a little break. That's always a healthy thing and then we can regroup. Steve is an insanely busy and in-demand writer, but I know that he loves writing Peaky above all, I'm sure he's told you the same. He adores it. So I think when the time comes, if there's more story to be told, I'll be there", he said.

The cinematic spinoff was first announced in January 2021 and looks set to be titled Peaky Blinders: The Rise. The shooting of the film will take place in 2023 and will be filmed in the city of Birmingham. All indications are that the drama would arrive in 2024, but there are no confirmed dates yet.

Peaky Blinders' spin-off: Possible cast and stars

All fans are looking forward to seeing the family reunited once again. Knight confirmed before the season six premiere that both Murphy and Paul Anderson, who plays Arthur Shelby, will appear in the movie.

It is expected that all of the main characters who made it to the end of the series will also make an appearance, and thus see the rest of the Shelby family members, played by Natasha O'Keeffe, Soph

, again.

In addition, the creator has shown interest in continuing to tell the story of the new characters introduced in the last season. Some of them, such as Hadyn Stagg, played by Stephen Graham.

Fun facts that will make you love the tv show

1. Cillian Murphy had smoked more than 3,000 cigarettes in the first two seasons alone. The actor has said that the ones he smokes for the series are herbal cigarettes, they do not contain tobacco or nicotine, and therefore are not addictive.

2. David Bowie was a big fan of the show and gave permission for music from his final album to be featured in the third season.

3. It is unlikely that the real Peaky Blinders wore razor blades in their hats as they were at the time considered luxury items and too expensive for a gang.

4. Tom Hardy (Alfie Solomons) and Charlotte Riley (May Carleton) are married in real life.

5. Michael Gray (Finn Cole) and John Shelby (Joe Cole) are brothers in real life.

6. Although set in 1920s Birmingham, the series was mostly filmed in Liverpool, Merseyside and London, as that city today bears no resemblance to the period required.

Peaky Blinders really existed

Historian Carl Chinn describes the truth of those years in the book Peaky Blinders: The True Story, a volume in which he poured years of research motivated by the fact that he too was born in Birmingham and because his great-grandfather was one of those peaky blinders, Edward Derrick.

Birmingham already had Peaky Blinders before World War I, not after as the series points out. According to Carl Chinn, "They were born in the late 1850s, when action was taken against the violent sports and gambling that young people engaged in outdoors in the poorer parts of the city".

"The gang members were not glamorous, because they were simple hoodlums from the slums. Although some of them were also petty criminals, most of them had jobs and did not belong to a gang whose high-level Mafia business allowed them to make a living".

On the other hand, although the gang members were real criminals, peaky blinders refers to the way they wore their caps: with the peak tilted to one side of their heads, which covered or blinded (blinding) their eyes.

"From their base in the Garrison pub, the Peaky Blinders earn most of their income through illegal gambling and rally around the intimidating Shelby family, commanded by the second brother, Tommy, a violent and menacing fellow haunted by the horrific experiences he endured during World War I and all the more dangerous because he has no fear of death".