The gangster drama 'Peaky Blinders' will come to an end this 2022. Here, check out when Season 6 is being released and what screenwriter Steven Knight has said about the season.

The release of Season 6 of ‘Peaky Blinders’ is getting closer. After five successful seasons, the drama, starring Cillian Murphy, will say goodbye. While it’s been a mystery when the new season will come out, we’ll know the answer soon.

The series, produced by the BBC, will have two releases. First, it will be released on the television network and then on Netflix. Screenwriter Steven Knight spoke to Empire magazine about what fans can expect for the next batch of episodes, which will be set during World War II.

Also, many fans are expecting to know who Stephen Graham, whose participation in the new season was confirmed last year. However, his role has been kept a secret and didn’t have much screen time during the teaser trailer.

When is Season 6 of Peaky Blinders being released?

The official account of Peaky Blinders published on their social networks that the announcement of the release date will be Wednesday, February 2 at 7:30 am GMT. However, it’s rumored that the release will also take place in February.

According to RadioTimes.com, BBC has confirmed that the drama's final season will arrive in February. Knight, during his interview with Empire, said that this season will focus on Britain and the end of the empire.

“We go into World War II and at the end of it there's no empire left, really. [...] Now it will go into and beyond World War II. I think the energy that is out there in the world is to continue it, and I want to see how it can progress beyond that."

While Season 6 will be the show's last, it is confirmed that there will be a movie 'Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby', which will serve as a prequel to the series. So fans have plenty to look forward to.