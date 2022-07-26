Director Ti West will release the prequel of its slasher film “X” later this year, “Pearl,” starring Mia Goth. Here, check out everything you need to know about this movie, such as release date, cast and plot.

The A24’s slasher film ‘X’ premiered in March and it received widely positive reviews. Directed, written and produced by Ti West, the movie stars Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow, Owen Campbell, Stephen Ure and Scott Miscudi.

The story follows a film crew which is set to shoot an adult film on an elderly couple's rural Texas property, but then find themselves threatened by a killer. After the film’s premiere, it was revealed that West already filmed a prequel with Goth.

But, not only that, the “Emma” actress also helped him create the plotline for the second film. In an interview with IndieWire, the director explained his vision: “X is about the way this auteurist era of independent filmmaking is affecting people,” while, “Pearl is sort of about the old Hollywood way that affected people.”

Pearl: Plot of 'X' prequel

According to the trailer, the film is set in 1918 and will explore the origins of Pearl, who is the villainous character from X, while she tries to rise to fame as a movie star. Speaking to IndieWire, West also explained that the visual inspiration for Pearl was the vividly colored melodramas of Douglas Sirk.

Pearl movie: Cast

Mia Goth will reprise her role as Pearl from the first film. Meanwhile, David Corenswet will portray a young Howard. Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland and Emma Jenkins-Purro are also attached to the project.

When is Pearl coming to theaters?

The movie will premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in September 2022. However, it is scheduled to have a wide release in the United States on September 16, 2022. A direct sequel of “X” is also in the works.