While Netflix’s Wednesday became an instant success with more than 1 billion hours watched, the series didn’t escape controversy. Especially, after actor Percy Hynes White, who plays Xavier in the show, was accused of alleged sexual abuse and racist behavior early this year.

The first claim came from an anonymous Twitter account, which is reportedly now private. In a long thread, Hynes White was accused of allegedly sending explicit photos to minors, using racial slurs as a part of a performance, as well throwing parties with the intention of being intimate with “drunk and high” girls “and lying about being high and drunk as well.”

At the time, fans started a campaign to get him out of the upcoming second season of Wednesday with the hashtag #cancelpercy. The actor hadn’t commented on any of it, but he disabled his Instagram comments and hadn’t posted anything until now. In an Instagram story, Hynes White gave a statement addressing the accusations.

‘Wednesday’ actor Percy Hynes White’s statement on allegations

“Hey, everyone. There’s something I need to clarify. Earlier this year, somebody I’ve never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online. Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats,” he said in his statement.

“Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character were presented as hateful. My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight have been ignored. She gave me permission to include her in this message,” he continued.

“The rumors are false,” he stated. “I can’t accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people’s safety. These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims. Harassment of my family, friends and coworkers needs to stop please,” he added.

When allegations went viral, fans also demanded Jenna Ortega to take a stand. However, neither Netflix nor any Wednesday producer made any kind of statement. Hynes White and Ortega are set to appear in an upcoming rom-com.