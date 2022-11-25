Wednesday hit Netflix's catalog on November 23rd and fans have already started to create different theories about a possible second season. Here, check out who is the actor playing Xavier.

Percy Hynes White is the new Netflix star who plays Xavier in the series by Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton, Wednesday. His character has several abilities not only psychic, but artistic that have been developed as the episodes go by. With the passing of the plot his character has taken more prominence and the actor has looked like never before.

Initially, the story follows the life of Wednesday Addams at Nevermore Academy, a special school for children of certain abilities and outcasts. When a mysterious force embarks on a wave of monstrous murders in the local town, she must try to master her emerging psychic ability and help her parents while making new friends.

It is not yet known if there will be a new season of the series but it is likely that we will see her character once again on screen if the numbers are in her favor and Netflix renews it for a second part. At the moment he does not seem to have another project on the horizon but it is a matter of time.

Who is Percy Hynes White?

He was born on October 8, 2001 in St. John's, Canada. He is currently 21 years old. He is the son of a novelist, director, musician and actor named Joel Thomas Hynes, and actress and playwright Sherry White. He trained for two years at a drama school in his hometown in Newfoundland and Labrador. He started working in the acting world when he was only 6 years old.

What is Percy Hynes White's filmography?

Percy gained popularity in recent years, becoming known for his roles in films such as Edge of Winter and A Christmas Horror Story. Also for his role in the series Between and for his starring role as Andy Strucker in The Gifted. The latter is a Fox TV show that was derived from the X-Men.

His filmography includes titles such as: