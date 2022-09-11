Percy Jackson and the Olympians will arrive on the streaming platform sometime in 2024, so Disney decided to give fans a first preview of what will be the series of the Greek demigod. Here are the best reactions and the funniest memes.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians released its first teaser during this weekend's D23 Expo 2022. The convention organized by Disney is one of the most awaited events of the year, since it is when the most important announcements and news of all the brands owned by the production company, such as Marvel and Pixar, are released.

The series is an adaptation of the bestselling young adult fantasy saga created by author Rick Riordan. This is not the first time that any of the five books have been brought to the screen, as between 2010 and 2013 two movies were released (Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief - Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters) starring Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario. It grossed $425 million worldwide.

In this case, the episodes will focus on the story of Percy, a 12-year-old boy who discovers he is the son of the Greek god Poseidon and must attend a training camp for demigods, Camp Half-Blood. Walker Scobell, known for The Adam Project and Secret Headquarters, will play the new protagonist.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Funniest memes and reactions

The books were so well received by readers and critics that it has created a huge fan base around the world. When the story was brought to the big screen, fandom grew dramatically. Now, an entire generation awaits the new material from Riordan and Disney+. So the trailer was one of the most anticipated of the year and the convention.

Here we show you the most ironic and funny reactions and memes from Twitter users about the trailer: