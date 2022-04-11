Disney Plus TV show 'Percy Jackson and The Olympians' is the latest adaptation of the book series created by Rick Riordan. Here, check out what you need to know: plot, cast and potential release date.

‘Percy Jackson’ new Disney Plus series: Plot, cast, release date and everything you need to know

Back in May 2020, it was announced that the beloved fantasy saga ‘Percy Jackson’ was going to get a new adaptation for Disney Plus. It will be the second visual adaptation of the book series after the two movies led by Logan Lerman.

While many fans loved the first film, the saga couldn’t continue. However, now the story of Percy will be adapted for a TV show, which, according to author Rick Riordan, who is involved in the production, will have a first season of eight chapters.

The series is still in production, however, is expected to be one of the biggest projects for the streamer, which recently acquired the rights for ‘Dancing With the Stars’. Here, check out everything you need to know about the project, including cast, plot and potential release date.

Cast: Who is the new Percy Jackson?

On April 11th, Variety reported exclusively that Walker Scobell from Netflix’s The Adam Project was going to portray Percy in this new adaptation. Scobell, 13, is the first announced actor for the project. The series is still in the casting process, looking for the other two main characters Grover and Annabeth.

Percy Jackson Disney Plus series: Plot

According to Variety, the live-action show tells the fantastical tale of Percy, a 12-year-old modern demigod, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. After that, Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.

When will the Percy Jackson series come out in Disney Plus?

The project is still in the pre-production stage so there’s no official release date yet. However, according to reports, production is set to get underway this summer. So, one tentative release date could be in 2023, at least.

Who will be directing Percy Jackson and the Olympians?

It’s confirmed that James Bobin (Alice through the Looking Glass, Dora and the Lost City of gold) is going to direct the pilot. Also, Riordan and Jon Steinberg (American Heist) are writing the pilot for the TV show.

Percy Jackson: How many books are in the saga?

The Percy Jackson book series comprises “The Lightning Thief,” “The Sea of Monsters,” “The Titan’s Curse,” “The Battle of the Labyrinth,” and “The Last Olympian.” Riordan has also published the companion book “The Demigod Files” as well as “The Demigod Diaries.”

