Famous Argentina producer Bizarrap is back with a new Music Session alongside Mexican sensation Peso Pluma. After collaborating with other great artists such as Shakira, in their now iconic diss track to Gerard Pique, and Arcangel, these two artists of the moment team up for another (hopeful) hit.

“Let’s got with everything brother, Peso Pluma. I was very, very, very happy while making this song. I’m so excited for it to be released today. I hope that you enjoyed it as much as I do,” the Argentinian producer said before the release.

Within only one hour, the song has already more than 500K views on Youtube. So, what are fans saying about the new track? Is it as good as its predecessors? Well, these are the funniest memes and reactions from Twitter.

Peso Pluma x Bizarrap Music Session: Funniest memes and reactions

The song is a breakup track, with lyrics such as “I’m still here, with various nights without sleep/ I’m drunk, I’m not gonna lie/ I talked to another girl when I realized I lost you/ There’s no more things I want to talk with you/ with another skin I’ll forget you/ I will get you out of my mind.” Check out the funniest memes and reactions: