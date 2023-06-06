Pete Davidson isn’t happy with PETA. The actor and comedian isn’t happy with the organization, after they called him out for buying a puppy from a store instead of adopting. However, after leaving an explicit voicemail, he has defended his decision “to stand up” for himself.

After PETA’s Senior VP of Investigations, Daphna Nachminovitch, give TMZ a statement criticizing Davidson for buying a pet at an NYC store, the actor left her a voicemail. It was later obtained by the outlet.

In the email, Davidson called Nachminovitch “a boring, tired c–t” and added other vulgarities, after explaining that he had to buy “a specific dog” after his mom’s dog died. Despite the strong words, the actor is now defending himself with a statement to TMZ.

Pete Davidson admits his “poor choice of words” in PETA controversy

Davidson explained that he had to get “a specific hypoallergenic dog” because he is allergic.“I was trying to cheer up my family. I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgment. Then this organization (PETA) made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse,” Davidson said.

“I am upset. It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn’t have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family. I haven’t seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years,” he added.

However, he also admitted he was unaware he could “adopt a specific hypoallergenic dog, and said he was told, “It wasn’t an option, and if it was, it was rare.” Meanwhile, PETA responded to Davidson’s comment saying that there’s “no excuse for promoting the puppy mill industry.”