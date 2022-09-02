Pete Davidson has established himself as one of the comedians who attracts the largest audiences in his shows, competing with Chris Rock and Hevin Hart. His time on SNL and his relationship with Kim Kardashian have catapulted him to the top of stardom and fame. Here we tell you how much is the actor's fortune.

Pete Davidson has forged a great career as a comedian on Saturday Night Live for eight seasons and also as an actor in productions such as The Suicide Squad, Bodies Bodies Bodies Bodies and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The 28-year-old celebrity was involved in several controversies this year, after starting a romantic relationship with mogul Kim Kardashian.

The actor did not have a privileged childhood and youth. His father, Scott Matthew Davidson, was one of the New York firefighters who died in 2001, during the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center. Pete was only seven years old when it happened and was deeply affected by the loss.

In February 2013 she made her first on-screen appearance in the MTV series Failosophy and the following month in PDA and Moms. Since that time he has not stopped working and making a place for himself in the industry. From a young age he has known that comedy was what he wanted to pursue and has been praised multiple times for basing his jokes on his own life, marking them as "a series of brutal truths and vulgar confessions".

Pete Davidson's net worth

The actor and comedian has a net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He cemented himself as the youngest cast member in SNL's 40th season and is a mainstay, having been active on the show since 2014. It has been confirmed that he earns around $15,000 per episode and participates in 21 per year. Which means that his income for his appearance alone is $315,000 per year.