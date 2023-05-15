Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is the favorite plan for several celebrities attending all of its stops. The A-listers spotted included her new rumored boyfriend Matt Healy; Gigi Hadid, Laura Dern, Selena Gomez and more. However, it seems like now it has given up the confirmation of Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham’s relationship.

Rumors of a relationship between Bridgers and Burnham have been swirling around since January, when they were spotted at LAX. At the same time, break-up rumors between the ‘I Know The End’ singer and Paul Mescal started swirling around. While neither of the stars confirmed their separation, both seemed to address it in different interviews.

The Oscar nominee actor said to Vanity Fair in February that he won’t respond to the rumors. He told the publication that “giving strangers an answer” doesn’t “actually help” him. Meanwhile, Bridgers addressed fan-harassment due to the rumors stating that people “f**** bullied” her.

Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnhan ‘confirmed’ their relationship

Bridgers, 28, and the comedian, 32, were together in the VIP section of the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were there too, and the country star inadvertently captured their PDA on video.

Urban shared a video to TikTok during the perfomance of “Style” and the beginning of “Blank Space.” In the background, Bridgers and Burnham appear together sharing a kiss.

Bridgers and her boygenius bandmates Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker have been opening for Swift at select Eras Tour concerts. Also, Bridgers has joined Swift several times on stage for their song “Nothing New,” which appeared on Red (Taylor’s Version).