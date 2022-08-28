The 1940's classic will return to the big screen, more renewed than ever, with Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the lead role. The story that has touched an entire generation will be back to bring nostalgia and a new point of view. Here we tell you everything you need to know about Pinocchio.

Pinocchio is, without a doubt, one of Disney's most controversial classics. When the news came out that a new adaptation was going to be produced, fans were not sure how to react. The production company has done everything possible to get a good review this time and even hired Tom Hanks.

The renowned 66-year-old actor will play the puppet maker, Geppetto. But he will not be leading the film alone as he will be accompanied by other great actors in the industry. Ryan Evan Ainsworth will be the voice actor in charge of bringing to life Pinocchio, the lead puppet who has the desire to be a real boy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt will lend his voice to Jiminy Cricket.

Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard will be producing the soundtrack, which will feature classics such as When You Wish Upon a Star as well as new and original songs. The film is scheduled for release on September 8 in theaters nationwide and will be coming soon to Disney+.

Pinocchio: Is it family friendly?

The million-dollar question is whether the new adaptation will be as creepy as the 1940 film or audiences can expect something different. Variety has provided quite a bit of information on the subject. While the character's story is a beloved classic, several have pointed out that it has a dark and gruesome undertone given the content of the book.

Moviegoers called the original film dark in its own way, and they may have a point. No word yet on whether the production will be the same or not, so we'll have to wait until September 8 to find out.

According to Desert News, one author wrote in the San Fransisco Chronicle after seeing the trailer: "That said, none of these movies had really scared me until this trailer showed Pinocchio's head spinning around like Linda Blair in 'The Exorcist.' I guess turning the endearing childhood icon into a terrifying wooden golem is a new twist, but it's not what I was expecting".