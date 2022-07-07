The Barcelona defender continues to “enjoy” his vacation away from his children and in the company of a 22-year-old blonde girl yet to be identified.

Gerard Piqué is being made out to be the villain in the Spanish gossip media, it was the Barcelona defender who cheated on Shakira after what is being reported as a routine of going out and seeing other women. While other family members in the circle of the former couple also speculated that the couple had been having issues for quite some time now.

Still, everything came to a head when the Barcelona defender was reported to have been seeing a 22-year-old blonde woman who he met while the young blonde was working at the defenders company Kosmos. It has also been reported that the blonde woman, yet to be identified by the media, has met both Piqué and Shakira’s children and the singer herself.

Now according to gossip podcast, Mamarazzis, the 35-year-old and the blonde woman have become “inseparable” and have even traveled together to Dubai.

Gerard Piqué travels to Dubai with blonde woman

On the podcast the host reported that Pique and a woman known only as “special friend” or “C”, were seen at the “Barcelona-El Prat airport…Barça footballer Gerard Piqué arrived at the airport from Dubai on Saturday at 8:20 AM. The defender traveled with a 'blonde girl' in Emirates business class instead of by private flight” according to Laura Fa.

According to Lorena Vázquez the two first met when, “Piqué attended the Balloon World Cup with his children, at the Fira de Barcelona-Gran Via. It was the Balloon World Cup, an event that the soccer player organized with the streamer Ibai Llanos and that was so successful in 2021. They professionalized it and Piqué decided to take his children, something that he would have agreed with Shakira.”

"On this occasion, Piqué's 'special friend' was also there, dressed in black and could be seen talking to the children of Shakira and Piqué. At no time did they hide and that she was not working on that event that day, but she attended because of the good relationship with him and with the Kosmos colleagues" Vázquez finished.