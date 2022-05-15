Johnny Depp, who is in the middle of a legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard, has said that he doesn’t want to come back to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’. Now, producer Jerry Bruckheimer says who is being considered a replacement.

While Johnny Depp has been one of the most profitable actors of the past decade, his recent legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard, who accuses him of domestic violence and abuse, has put his once prolific acting career on hold.

Depp, 58, is arguing at the libel trial against Heard that her 2018’s op-ed about being a victim of abuse, published in The Washington Post, was the reason Disney dropped him from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise, in which he starred in five films as Captain Jack Sparrow. Depp’s talent manager testified that the actor lost a $22.5 million deal for a sixth “Pirates” film.

The actor confirmed during the trial that he wasn’t interested in coming back to the blockbuster, and now producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that it’s unlikely “at this point” that Depp would return. However, he also revealed which actor could take the lead in the sixth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Margot Robbie could lead the new movie of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Margot Robbie is being considered to lead an upcoming ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film, according to what Bruckheimer said in an interview with the Sunday Times. “We’re developing two ‘Pirates’ scripts. One with her, one without,” he said, emphasizing that is a possibility but there’s nothing concrete yet.

Robbie, 31, is not a newcomer when it comes to leading big franchises. She has done so in the DCEU as Harley Quinn in two Suicide Squad films as well as ‘Birds of Prey’. She also has the chops to play roles in movies that get Awards buzz, such as ‘I, Tonya’.

So, it’s not surprising that the 31-year-old actor is being casted in many projects. She will star alongside Christian Bale and John David Washington in ‘Amsterdam’ later this year, then she will be portraying the iconic doll in ‘Barbie’ (2023) and will become Clara Bow for Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’.