Post Malone, the 27-year-old rapper, has established himself as one of the most influential singers of recent times and already has huge hits such as Circle and Hollywood's Bleeding in his repertoire. These have brought him great profit during his career. During one of his concerts he suffered a small accident from which he recovered quickly. Here we tell you how much money he has made since his beginnings.

Austin Richard Post, better known as Post Malone, is one of the most influential artists in the music industry worldwide. News recently surfaced that the singer and rapper was injured during one of his performances while performing Circle on a stage in St. Louis. Malone fell through one of the trap doors Saturday night and landed halfway into an opening used to lower the guitar.

The doctors quickly arrived and helped him to get up but it was not known if the show was going to continue until he appeared again 15 minutes later apologizing. He recently shared a video on his social networks assuring that he is in good health and that he would continue the tour he has been doing so far.

"We just got back from the hospital, everything’s good. They gave me some pain meds and everything so we can keep kicking ass on the tour. I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis and I want to say thank you guys so much for coming to the show and next time I’m around this way we’re gonna do a two-hour show for you to make up for the couple missed songs that we missed", he said.

Post Malone's net worth

The American rapper has a net worth of $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is not only an artist but has established himself as a quite successful businessman. He earns around $500,000 per concert and made $60 million between June 2019 and 2020. Which makes him one of the top earning stars within the music industry.

It also has dozens of endorsements and even a line of rosé. During his most recent tours, he has grossed nearly $1.3 million per city. On the other hand he has earned millions through various corporate sponsorships, some like Bud Light Seltzer, which included an ad with his participation in the Super Bowl.

In August 2018 he broke Michael Jackson's record for most weeks on Billboard's Top R&B and Hip-Hop Albums chart with Stoney. It reached its 77th week on the chart, compared to Thriller which only reached week 76. Malone continues to add to his personal chart achievements and it seems that his career is at the top of the totem pole at the moment.