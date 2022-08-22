Powerball drawing results and winning numbers are already drawn for tonight. Check the Monday, August 22, 2022 drawing results right below.

Here you will find out if you hit tonight's $90-million-dollar Powerball's jackpot. Powerball drawings are played three times a week, which are on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Monday, August 22, 2022 Powerball drawing results are set. Check if you hit the jackpot tonight.

Powerball tickets are $2-dollar play. The tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

The Powerball jackpot stops growing until somebody hits the jackpot or any prize. In fact, last Powerball drawing had 29 winners, who got a $50,000 prize money. So, the jackpot has increased by $10-million-dollars since Saturday's drawing. To play, players must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 adding an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Monday, August 22, 2022 Powerball Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 12-27-34-55-67 and the Power Ball is 9. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

The players who end up hitting the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity or to be paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or paid in full. Both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.