Check out if you hit tonight's $124.5-million-dollar Powerball Lottery's jackpot. Powerball Lottery drawings are played on a weekly basis. The drawings take place on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Monday, August 29, 2022 Powerball Lottery winning numbers are drawn.

Powerball Lottery tickets are $2-dollars per play. To buy tickets, you must be a resident in California, Florida, Texas, Pennsylvannia, Georgia or the other 40 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. The proceeds of every Powerball Lottery ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

The Powerball Lottery's jackpot stops growing until somebody matches the numbers. Saturday's Powerball drawing had one $1-million-dollar winner in Texas. Therefore, the jackpot has increased by $9-million-dollars. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69, then add an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Monday, August 29, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 13-36-43-61-69 and the Powerball number is 18. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

Players who have won the jackpot, may choose to receive their prize in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full. However, both are tied to prior federal and jurisdictional taxes. As well as other charges.