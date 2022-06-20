Powerball Lottery drawing results and winning numbers are set. Check the Monday, June 20, 2022 drawing results right below. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

Here you will find out if you hit tonight's 296 million dollar Powerball's jackpot. Powerball drawings are played 3 times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Monday, June 20, 2022 Powerball drawing results are set. Check if you have hit the jackpot right below.

Powerball tickets are 2 dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

The Powerball jackpot stops growing until somebody claims the prize. Last Powerball drawing had 0 winners. Therefore, the jackpot has increased by 17 million dollars. Players must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 adding an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Monday June 20, 2022 Powerball Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 3-44-69-61-63 and the Power Ball is 13. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

Players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize in two separate ways. First, as an annuity, paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or paid in full. Both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.