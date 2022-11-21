Here, find out the winning numbers and the lottery results for the Powerball Lottery Drawing for Monday, November 21, 2022.

The winning numbers for the Powerball Lottery’s $20-million-dollar jackpot have been drawn. Powerball Lottery drawings take place each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Monday, November 21, 2022 drawing results have been revealed.

Powerball Lottery tickets cost $2 dollars per play, which are sold in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, among 45 U.S. states; as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

Each time there’s a new drawing, the Powerball jackpot increases depending on the prizes won in the last drawing. For this Monday's drawing, the jackpot has been reset to $20 million dollars. In fact, last Saturday's drawing had the winner for the $93-million-dollar jackpot in Kansas, as well as one $1-million-dollar winner in Illinois. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Monday, November 21, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 1-67-51-40-6 and the Power Ball number is 2. The PowerPlay Multiplier is 2. According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity. So it will be paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. The cash value for this Monday night's jackpot is an estimate of $10.2 million dollars in cash.