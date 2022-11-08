Here, you will find out the winning numbers and the lottery results for the Powerball Drawing for Monday, November 7, 2022. It is for an estimate jackpot of $1.90 Billion dollars.

Tonight’s winning numbers for the $1.90-billion-dollar Powerball Lottery’s jackpot have been revealed. Each Powerball Lottery drawing takes place three times a week. So, each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET) there are new winning numbers for the Powerball Drawing. Check out here if you have the ticket with the winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on Monday, November 7, 2022.

Powerball Lottery tickets cost $2 dollars per play, which are sold in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, among the 45 U.S. states as well as in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

Each time there’s a new drawing, the Powerball jackpot increases depending on the prizes won in the last drawing. For this Monday’s drawing, the jackpot has increased by $20-million-dollars. In fact, last Saturday’s drawing had one $2-million-dollar winner from Kentucky, as well as 16 people who won $1-million-dollars. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Monday, November 7, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

"Tonight’s Powerball drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur.When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors. Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available. Thank you for your patience." the California Lottery stated about the delayed Powerball Lottery drawing for Monday, November 7, 2022.

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers will be updated and the Power Ball number will be updated. The PowerPlay Multiplier will be updated. According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity. So it will be paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. For tonight's drawing the cash prize is an estimate of $929.1 Million dollars.