The Powerball Lottery live Drawing results for Monday October 17, 2022 are here. Find out the winning numbers and the results for tonight's Powerball Lottery $480-million-dollar drawing.

The winning numbers for the Powerball Lottery’s drawing for the estimated $480-million-dollar jackpot have been drawn. Powerball Lottery drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Monday, October 17, 2022 Powerball's drawing results and winning numbers are set.

Powerball Lottery tickets cost $2 dollars per play. These tickets could be purchase in the 45 U.S States including Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California; as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

The jackpot for a new Powerball Lottery drawing increases depending on the prizes won. For tonight’s drawing, the Powerball Lottery jackpot has increased by $26-million-dollars. In fact, the Saturday’s drawing had two $1-million-dollar winners in Ohio and Texas, as well as eighteen people who won $50,000. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Monday, October 17, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 46-30-36-19-60 and the PowerBall number is 25. The Power Play Multipler is 3. According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity. So, it will be paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full. For this drawing the cash prize is an estimate of $242.2-million-dollars. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.