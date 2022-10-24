The Lottery results for the Powerball Lottery Drawing on Monday, October 24, 2022 are right here. Check out the winning numbers for the Powerball's $625-million-dollar jackpot below.

The winning numbers for the Powerball Lottery’s $625-million-dollar jackpot have been drawn. Powerball Lottery drawings take place each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Monday, October 24, 2022 Powerball lottery drawing results and winning numbers have been revealed.

Powerball Lottery tickets cost $2 dollars per play, which are sold in the 45 U.S. states including Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California; as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

For every Powerball Lottery's drawing, the jackpot has increased depending on the prizes won. For tonight’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot has increased by $45-million-dollars. In fact, the Saturday’s drawing had one $1-million-dollar winner in New York, one $1-million-dollar winner in South Carolina, and one $1-million-dollar winner in Texas. As well as, 36 people who won $50,0000.To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Monday, October 24, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers are: 23-45-54-35-18 and the Power Ball number is 16. The PowerPlay Multiplier is 4. According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity. So it will be paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full. For example, this Monday drawing's cash prize is worth an estimate of $299.8-million-dollars. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.